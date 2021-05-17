Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.92. 25,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,945. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.13 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,935 shares of company stock worth $79,447,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

