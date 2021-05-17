Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,686 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.62. 94,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,749.42 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.61.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $337,951.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $586,712.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403,765 shares of company stock worth $122,000,086 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

