Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC cut its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 80.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,186 shares during the quarter. BigCommerce makes up approximately 0.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.19. 7,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,454. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 in the last quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

