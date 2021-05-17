Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 5,280 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Slack Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WORK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,413,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.11. 65,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427,659. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $44,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

