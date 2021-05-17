Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Talend as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLND. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talend alerts:

TLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $54,478.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,006,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $735,258. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

TLND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.74. 1,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. Talend S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.