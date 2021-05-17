Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes $16.15 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 446,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,000. Tenable comprises 5.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Tenable as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 575.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 435,650 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tenable by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tenable by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 373,568 shares of company stock worth $15,843,222 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,498. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.