Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,263. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

