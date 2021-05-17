Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes $941,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -38.40. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,350 shares of company stock worth $12,990,763.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

