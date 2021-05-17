Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $93,646.62 in Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $93,646.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $138,276.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $609,412.52.
  • On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $373,499.40.
  • On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84.
  • On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $194,080.80.
  • On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42.
  • On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56.
  • On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,545. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $648.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HARP shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit