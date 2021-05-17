Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $109,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $118,977,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 103,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.80. 1,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.