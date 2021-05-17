Hathor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.55 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $166.78 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00090088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00450261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00227870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004967 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.65 or 0.01337039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042280 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

