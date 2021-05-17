Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE:HE opened at $44.60 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.