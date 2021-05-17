HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01.

