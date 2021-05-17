HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $216.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

