HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,364 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $226.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day moving average of $212.26. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

