HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $7,457,869.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,631,127.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $87.48 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

