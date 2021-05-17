Head to Head Review: Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) vs. Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Madison County Financial and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial 19.88% 4.98% 0.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison County Financial and Capitol Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.49 $5.58 million N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 5.57 $64.54 million $0.47 27.72

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capitol Federal Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capitol Federal Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Madison County Financial and Capitol Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.90%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Madison County Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also offers agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the real estate businesses. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and 9 in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and three counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

