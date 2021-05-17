Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $546.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post sales of $546.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.75 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $588.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,625. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

