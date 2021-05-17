Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $546.72 Million

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post sales of $546.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.75 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $588.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,625. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit