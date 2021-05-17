Helios Underwriting’s (HUW) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON HUW opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of £110.10 million and a P/E ratio of 8.64. Helios Underwriting has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 158.75.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 151,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £249,975 ($326,593.94).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.