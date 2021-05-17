Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.95

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.952 per share on Friday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hengan International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83.

Shares of Hengan International Group stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.57.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

