Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven Sells 4,200 Shares

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.