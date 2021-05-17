Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE HXL opened at $52.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.