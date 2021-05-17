High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

PCF stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.