High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.
PCF stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
