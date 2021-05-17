Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire Sells 948,200 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $27.80. 956,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

