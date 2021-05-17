Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $12.66

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $13.17. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $783.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
