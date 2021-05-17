Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $12.66

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $13.17. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $783.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

