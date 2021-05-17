Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

HMCBF stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.