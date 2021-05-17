Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

HCG stock opened at C$36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.40. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$16.14 and a 12 month high of C$36.84.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.6599999 EPS for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.