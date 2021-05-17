Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,971,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $92.14 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $97.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,578 shares of company stock valued at $30,583,022. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

