Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Dillard’s worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dillard’s by 71.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $272,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

DDS stock opened at $125.35 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

