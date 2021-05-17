Horrell Capital Management Inc. Invests $34,000 in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,193,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,935.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 403,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 393,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of JMIA opened at $25.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

