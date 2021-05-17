Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Murphy USA makes up about 1.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $141.32 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

