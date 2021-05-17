Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 3,234.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 298,325 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 96,735 shares of company stock worth $6,647,332. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $86.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.