HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,176 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of HPX worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HPX stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. HPX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

HPX Company Profile

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

