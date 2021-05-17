Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

