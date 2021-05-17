Huize (HUIZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Huize has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter.

Shares of Huize stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $324.20 million and a PE ratio of 624.62.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Huize from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

