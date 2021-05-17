Huize (HUIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Huize has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ HUIZ opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $324.20 million and a PE ratio of 624.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. Huize has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Huize from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

