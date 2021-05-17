Human Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Human Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 248,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $196.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

