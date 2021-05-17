Human Investing LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Human Investing LLC decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $373,392,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 244,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $139.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.94.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

