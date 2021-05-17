Human Investing LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX opened at $100.72 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.