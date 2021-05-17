Human Investing LLC Has $898,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

CLX stock opened at $181.32 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.91 and its 200-day moving average is $195.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

