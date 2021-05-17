Human Investing LLC Sells 754 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 643,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,707,000 after purchasing an additional 120,752 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,328,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $951,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,306 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $83.56 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

