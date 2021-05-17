HWG Holdings LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

HWG Holdings LP cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.