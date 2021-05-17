HWG Holdings LP Sells 1,677 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.93 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

