HWG Holdings LP Sells 1,826 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Insulet by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Insulet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Insulet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD stock opened at $229.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.95. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $164.40 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.93.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.