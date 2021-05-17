Hyperion (HYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.22 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $80,927.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00085627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.20 or 0.01298493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00064017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00116373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

