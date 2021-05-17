IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $103,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,154,000 after purchasing an additional 535,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $73,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $228.29 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

