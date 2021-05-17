Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 295,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74.

