IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian upped their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.86.

TSE:IBG traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.65. 27,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,428. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.93.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.16 million. On average, analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

