ICE ROCK MINING Reaches Market Cap of $437,838.92 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $437,838.92 and $62,118.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00090372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.66 or 0.00454409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00229178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.24 or 0.01354931 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042123 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

