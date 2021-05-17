Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

LON:IDEA opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The company has a market cap of £702.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1,396.00. Ideagen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 283.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.12.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

